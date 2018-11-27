Ukraine approve martial law as tensions with Russia escalate

By ANI

MOSCOW: The Ukrainian Parliament on Monday voted in favour of introducing the martial law in the border areas with Russia after the Russian army seized three Ukrainian navy ships near the Kerch Strait.

According to CNN, the law, starting from November 28, would give the Ukrainian government extraordinary powers over civil society for 30 days.

Ukraine President Petro Poroshenko took to Twitter saying that martial law would be introduced only in regions bordering Russia, or adjacent to regions where Russian troops are posted. That includes regions bordering the Azov and Black Seas and a portion of the border with Moldova's Transnistria region, where Russian troops are stationed."

"This is where the blow can be struck," Poroshenko added.

On Sunday [November 26], Ukraine said that two of its sailors were injured when a Russian ship started firing on the Ukrainian vessels that were later captured by the Russian forces.

Following this incident, Russia accused Ukraine of "provocative actions", ignoring its instructions with the aim of stirring up tensions between the two countries.

In an immediate attempt to defuse the rising tension between Ukraine and Russia late on Sunday, US Ambassador Nikki Haley called the incident "yet another reckless Russian escalation" and demanded that Russia should release the sailors, in an emergency UN Security Council meeting.

Calling for a restraint between the two countries, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo also criticised Russia by saying, "The United States condemns this aggressive Russian action. We call on Russia to return to Ukraine its vessels and detained crew members, and to respect Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders, extending to its territorial waters."

The martial law was passed in the Ukrainian Parliament with a majority of 276 members, who voted in favour of the motion.

It is the first time when Ukraine has enacted martial law since the conflict with Russia began in 2014.