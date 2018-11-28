Home World

Pakistan to host six matches of Emerging Nations Cup, India to play their fixtures in SriLanka 

A Pakistan Cricket Board said that the BCCI had refused to send its team to Karachi or Lahore for the tournament which features the best emerging talent from Asian countries.

KARACHI: Pakistan will host six matches of the Asian Emerging Nations Cup in December after India refused to play in the country citing security concerns.

He said that India would be playing all their matches in Sri Lanka with the final also scheduled in Colombo.

Bangladesh, UAE and Hong Kong are grouped with Pakistan for the Karachi leg of the tournament while Sri Lanka, India, Afghanistan feature in the other group in Colombo.

The official said that in Karachi, three matches would be held at the National Stadium even though it is undergoing massive renovation and three games at the Southend cricket stadium in Defence.

"A proper security plan has been prepared for the visiting teams and they will be given top security throughout their stay in Karachi from December 4 to 10.

" Another official of the board said that the Emerging Nations Cup was another opportunity for the PCB to showcase its ability to provide top security for international cricket teams.

Emerging Nations Cup Pakistan Cricket Board BCCI

