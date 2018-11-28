Pro-Khalistan separatist leader seen shaking hands with Pakistan Army chief 

By PTI

KARTARPUR: Eyebrows were raised on Wednesday when a prominent pro-Khalistan separatist leader was present at the ground-breaking ceremony of the Kartarpur corridor and was also seen shaking hands with Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

When asked, a Pakistani official said, Gopal Singh is a senior leader of Pakistan Sikh Gurudwara Prabhandak Committee (PSGPC), and he was invited to all events involving the Sikh community.

Singh is the general secretary of the PSGPC and is known as a pro-Khalistan voice.

He was seen shaking hands with the Pakistan Army chief. Several other pro-Khalistan leaders were also present at the event.

"Indian media taking a myopic view is selectively showing Mr Gopal Singh meeting COAS. Army Chief met all guests at the venue irrespective of identity. A peace initiative should not be subjected to propaganda," ISPR DG Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor tweeted.

Sources said Singh was instrumental in denying access to Indian High Commission officials to two gurudwaras in Pakistan a few days back.

The officials had gone to the gurudwaras to meet Indian pilgrims. India had slammed Pakistan for refusing access to the pilgrims.