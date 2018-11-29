Home World

Majority in India appreciating Kartarpur Sahib corridor: Imran Khan 

The foundation stone of the much-awaited corridor was laid by Khan on Wednesday at Kartarpur in Pakistan in a grand ceremony.

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said he was sure majority of the people in India would appreciate the steps taken by the two countries in building the Kartarpur Sahib corridor, a long-pending demand of the Sikh community.

"The India I know -- majority must be appreciating it (Kartarpur corridor)," Khan told reporters here.

The much-awaited corridor will connect Darbar Sahib in Pakistan's Kartarpur - the final resting place of Sikh faith's founder Guru Nanak Dev - with Dera Baba Nanak shrine in India's Gurdaspur district and facilitate visa-free movement of Indian Sikh pilgrims, who will have to just obtain a permit to visit Kartarpur Sahib, which was established in 1522 by Guru Nanak Dev.

The corridor is expected to be completed within six months. Thousands of Sikh devotees from India visit Pakistan every year to celebrate the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak.

India had proposed the corridor to Pakistan around 20 years back.

