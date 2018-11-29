Home World

Vladimir Putin to discuss Khashoggi with Saudi prince at G20: Kremlin aide 

After weeks of denial, Riyadh admitted Khashoggi, 59, was killed in what it described as a rogue operation, denying claims the crown prince ordered his death.

Vladimir Putin (Photo | AP)

By PTI

MOSCOW:  Russian President Vladimir Putin will discuss the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the G20 summit in Buenos Aires, a Kremlin aide said Wednesday.

Yuri Ushakov, Putin's foreign policy advisor, said at a briefing in Moscow that the two leaders planned to meet in Argentina during the summit that starts on Friday.

"Of course, they will talk about this subject," he said, referring to the journalist's murder.

He said, however, the "main aim" of the meeting will be "the development" of Russian-Saudi relations.

Turkish officials have said that Khashoggi was killed by a hit squad in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2.

ALSO READ|  US warns Russia 'outlaw' actions in Ukraine jeopardise ties 

Earlier on Wednesday, Putin praised top OPEC oil exporter Saudi Arabia and the crown prince personally for his role in agreeing to "balance supply and demand" in crude production.

"This is the first time in the history of this organisation (OPEC) that we have succeeded 100 percent in doing this," Putin told an investment forum in Moscow.

ALSO READ | Have been briefed on Khashoggi tapes but advised not to listen it:  Donald Trump

"I must admit that this is largely thanks to the position of Saudi Arabia. This is essentially down to Saudi Arabia and the Crown Prince," he said.

In October, Putin said that there was not enough evidence that Riyadh was behind Khashoggi's disappearance and that Moscow could not allow its relations with Saudi Arabia to deteriorate as a result.

He also said that the US bore a "certain responsibility" for Khashoggi's fate. Putin met Prince Mohammed before the opening World Cup match in Moscow this summer.

The Al-Saud dynasty, which has ruled Saudi Arabia since the early 20th century, has found itself embroiled in one of its worst international crises since Khashoggi's disappearance.

