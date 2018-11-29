Home World

Yemen conflict would worsen without US support for Riyadh: Mike Pompeo

Pompeo and Mattis were expected to be grilled on Yemen's humanitarian crisis, as well as the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Published: 29th November 2018 12:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2018 12:30 AM   |  A+A-

Mike Pompeo

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday defended America's increasingly contentious support for Saudi Arabia in the Yemen war, warning lawmakers the brutal conflict would worsen without US involvement.

Pompeo was due to speak to the Senate alongside Defence Secretary Jim Mattis to discuss US support for the Saudi-led coalition that is fighting Iran-backed Huthi rebels, ahead of a possible vote on reducing military backing to the Saudis.

ALSO READ | 85,000 children may have died of hunger in Yemen owing to war

"The suffering in Yemen grieves me, but if the United States of America was not involved in Yemen, it would be a hell of a lot worse," said Pompeo in prepared remarks.

"Abandoning Yemen would do immense damage to US national security interests and those of our Middle Eastern allies and partners. Ending US military support for the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen, which includes intelligence and target sharing, would actually lead to more deaths," Pompeo added.

"The Saudi-led coalition would not have the benefit of our advice and training on targeting, so more civilians would die," Pompeo said. Yemen's terrorist groups would enjoy safer havens.

And he warned lawmakers that a US drawdown would lead to a stronger Iran while reinvigorating both the Islamic State group and Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula.

"Try defending that outcome back home," he said.

Pompeo and Mattis were expected to be grilled on Yemen's humanitarian crisis, as well as the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Some US lawmakers have called for a strong US response to Khashoggi's murder, including blocking arms sales and imposing sanctions beyond those that Washington slapped on 17 Saudis allegedly involved in the killing.

ALSO READ |  Top Yemen rebel calls for halt to military operations ahead of peace talks

On Twitter, Pompeo announced that the US would be spending an additional USD 131 million in food assistance and again took a swipe at Iran.

"Iran's regime has no interest in easing Yemeni suffering; the mullahs don't even care for ordinary Iranians. Saudi Arabia has invested billions to relieve suffering in #Yemen. Iran has invested zero," he wrote on Twitter.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mike Pompeo Yemen Saudi Arabia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp