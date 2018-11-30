PM Modi attends 'Yoga for Peace' event in Argentina

Home World

Published: 30th November 2018

By IANS

BUENOS AIRES: Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended a "Yoga for Peace" event after his arrival here to participate in the G20 summit during which he will hold several bilateral meetings, said an official statement on Friday.

In the event on Thursday night, Modi said that issues such as global economy, sustainable development, climate change and economic fugitives, which are of interest to the entire global community will come up for discussion at the two-day summit that will begin on Saturday.

The event featured a mass yoga demonstration by 600 people and a song by famous Argentine singer Patricia Sosa, a chanting of "Om Namah Shivaya" and a short Indian classical dance performance.

Congratulating "The Art of Living" for organising this event, the Prime Minister said that yoga improves the health of both mind and body.

He described yoga as India's gift to the world for health, wellness and peace and said: "Today, yoga is joining India and Argentina with a spiritual bond."

Modi spoke of Argentina's interest in Indian philosophy, art, music, and dance; and the immense popularity of Argentine football stars, such as Diego Maradona, in India.

The Prime also congratulated the Argentine hockey team for winning their first match during the Hockey World Cup held in Odisha.

Modi is slated to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the summit.

