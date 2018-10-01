Home World

Indonesia calls for international help to deal with quake-tsunami

Published: 01st October 2018 09:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2018 09:01 AM   |  A+A-



A powerful quake and tsunami left scores dead on the central Indonesian island of Sulawesi, officials said Saturday, as hospitals struggled to cope with hundreds of injured and rescuers scrambled to reach the stricken region. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

JAKARTA: The Indonesian government on Monday called for international help to deal with the aftermath of a devastating series on earthquakes and a tsunami in the island region of Sulawesi that killed at least 832 people.

President Joko Widodo "authorised us to accept international help for urgent disaster-response" the government's head of investment Tom Lembong said, as dozens of aid agencies and NGOs lined up to provide live-saving assistance and the government struggled to come to terms with the sheer scale of the disaster.

