Home World

Japan Nobel winner vows to continue research to 'save more patients than ever' 

Tasuku Honjo won the prize, along with US scientist James Allison, for research into how the body's natural defences can fight cancer.

Published: 01st October 2018 06:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2018 06:23 PM   |  A+A-

Tasuku Honjo

The Nobel prize laureate in medicine or physiology 2018 is shown on the screen James P Allison, left, and Tasuku Honjo, during the presentation at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm. ( Photo | AP)

By AFP

TOKYO:  The Japanese scientist who Monday won the Nobel Prize for medicine vowed to continue his cancer treatment work to help as many sufferers as possible, saying treating patients gave him more pleasure than any award.

"I want to continue my research ... so that this immune therapy will save more cancer patients than ever," Tasuku Honjo told reporters at Kyoto University where he is based.

He described his feelings of "immense joy" when people told him they had recovered from severe illnesses due to his work.

ALSO READ | US, Japanese pair win Nobel Medicine Prize for cancer therapy

He said a member of his golf club, whom he did not know well, came up to him one day and thanked him, saying: "Thanks to your medicine. I had lung cancer and I thought I was playing my last round of golf, but now I am able to play golf again."

"When you hear things like that, there is no greater happiness. I have never been happier than that. Honestly, no award can replace that. I felt it was enough," said Honjo.

"On top of that, I am receiving such an award. I really feel I am a fortunate person."

Honjo said he heard the news of his award while he was discussing academic papers with colleagues and it came "completely out of the blue."

"Of course, I was very happy, delighted at the same time, but shocked."

During the press conference, Honjo took a call from Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who congratulated the scientist, saying he was "so proud as a fellow Japanese."

Abe said someone he knew was saved by treatment resulting from the professor's research.

"The professor's achievement has given rays of hope to many cancer patients," said Abe.

ALSO READ | No Nobel Literature Prize as Swedish Academy attempts reformation after #MeToo

Honjo won the prize, along with US scientist James Allison, for research into how the body's natural defences can fight cancer.

But he said he also has ambitions to go round the golf course in the same number of shots at his age.

"I am 76 now. My biggest goal is to hit 76 in golf."

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Nobel Medicine Prize James Allisonx Tasuku Honjo

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US Senator Jeff Flake (File | AP)
If Kavanaugh lied, nomination over: US Senator Flake
Photo | IMDB
Elton John musical biopic "Rocketman" trailer is out
Gallery
1921 Madurai: A fully-clad Gandhi visited Madurai in 1921 and it is where he adopted 'half-naked fakir' costume. The attire thereafter became his trademark (Photo | National Gandhi Museum)
In Pictures: When Tamil Nadu hosted the Mahatma
Bengaluru FC got their Indian Super League campaign off to a perfect start with a 1-0 win over defending champions Chennaiyin FC at the Sree Kanteerava stadium here on Sunday. (EPS | Pushkar V)
Bengaluru FC make fine start to ISL season with 1-0 win over Chennaiyin FC