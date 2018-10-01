Home World

New H-1 B visa rules kick in: Employment-based petitions kept out for now

The US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) will be issuing 'notices to appear' or NTA to people whose applications for visa extension or status change has been declined.
 

Published: 01st October 2018 01:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2018 01:40 PM   |  A+A-

visa, H-1B, H1-B, passport

Image used for representational purpose.

By Online Desk

Starting Monday, US is set to implement a new rule which will allow the deportation of people residing in America with expired visas. 

According to the new rule, the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) will be issuing 'notices to appear' (NTA) to people whose applications for visa extension or status change has been declined.

However, USCIS said that for time being the policy will not be implemented with respect to employment-based petitions and humanitarian applications and petitions. The agency will start taking an incremental approach to implementation.

The Federal agency has prioritised cases of individuals with criminal records, fraud, or national security concerns for sending NTAs. The process for NTAs will remain the same.

Since Donald Trump took the seat, visa rules have become more stringent in an effort to flush out foreigners from America. In a report by PTI, over 21,000 Indians have overstayed their permissible limits in 2017. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) in its latest annual report determined that 701,900 foreigners who entered the country through an air or sea Port of Entry overstayed their visas between October 2016 and September 2017.

What is H-1B Visa?
The H-1B Visa is an American visa under the  Immigration and Nationality Act that allows the US to employ foreigners in various occupations. The visa allows an individual to reside for a duration of three years extendable to six years. The Immigration Act of 1990 limits the number of visas to 65,000 per Fiscal Year.

The Trump administration issued a new rule in 2017 that made the procedure of issuing H1-B visas to those to be employed at one or more third-party worksites very tough. Under the policy, the company would have to go the extra length to prove that its H1-B employee at a third-party worksite has specific and non-qualifying speculative assignments in a speciality occupation.

The new move announced empowers the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) to issue H-1B visas to an employee only for the period for which he/she has worked at a third-party worksite.

The new policy risks the three-year term given in H-1B Visas.

In the same year, President Donald Trump's decision to repeal the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrival (DACA) put in risk thousands who had entered America illegally in childhood. 

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
New H-1B rules Notice to appear USCIS US immigration

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi inaugurates Mahatma Gandhi Museum in Rajkot
North Korea leader Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump (File Photo | AP)
Trump says he and North Korea’s Kim ‘fell in love’
Gallery
Chennaiyin FC will look to upset Bengaluru FC's hopes of a revenge for last year's defeat in the final as the two star teams clash in their ISL season opener on Sunday. Here are snaps from their final practice session before the game. (Photo | Chennaiyin FC/Twitter)
Defending champs Chennaiyin FC gear up to tame Bengaluru FC in their ISL opener
Tim Cahill (Jamshedpur FC): Australia's record goalscorer Cahill, who scored 50 goals for Socceroos in a career spanning 14 years, retired from international duty after playing in his fourth World Cup in Russia earlier this year.(Photo | Twitter/ TIM CAHILL)
ISL 2018: Seven foreign signings who can light-up the tournament