Gunmen kill Philippine town mayor, two others, injure his wife

Buquing's wife, who serves as his vice mayor, was not hit but was injured in the attack that occurred while the group was heading home in an SUV.

By PTI

MANILA: Philippine police say gunmen have killed a town mayor and two other people and wounded the mayor's wife in the latest brazen attack on local officials.

Police say Mayor Alexander Buquing, his driver and a police officer were killed Monday night in Bangar town in La Union province.

A senator called for an investigation on the killings of several mayors.

National police spokesman Chief Superintendent Benigno Durana said Tuesday the Buquing had not been linked by authorities to illegal drugs and added that investigators were trying to determine the motive and identify the attackers, who opened fire from a van.

