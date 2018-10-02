Home World

Indonesia arrests dozens for looting in quake-tsunami zone 

Published: 02nd October 2018 01:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2018 01:11 PM   |  A+A-

People survey damage outside the shopping mall following earthquakes and tsunami in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

JAKARTA: Indonesian police on Tuesday said they have arrested dozens of people for looting on the quake and tsunami-struck island of Sulawesi, where survivors have raided shops for water, food and other goods.

"On the first and second day clearly no shops were open. People were hungry. There were people in dire need. That's not a problem," said deputy national police chief Ari Dono Sukmanto.

"But after day two, the food supply started to come in, it only needed to be distributed."

However Sukmanto said that people grabbing food would still be tolerated. Police in Palu have largely stood by, unable or unwilling to stop the looting.

AFP reporters on the ground have witnessed locals also looting clothes shops.

"If they take laptops, if they take money etc, we are going to act," Sukmanto said.

"We have detained 35 people."

"There are ATMs. They are open," he added.

"If people steal, we catch and investigate."

 

