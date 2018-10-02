Indonesia Tsunami: Death toll rises to 1,234

By Online Desk

PALU: As mass burials began in Palu, Indonesia, the death toll from the quake-tsunami disaster has touched 1,234. Agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho updated the figure at a news conference in Jakarta on Tuesday afternoon.

The 7.5 magnitude earthquake followed by Tsunami destroyed roads, buildings, houses and rendered thousands helpless.

As authorities are arranging mass burials to prevent rotting of bodies, the death toll is expected to rise further.

According to CNN, an estimated 2.4 million people were affected by the disaster, Indonesian Disaster Management Agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said. Some 600 people were hospitalized and more than 48,000 have been displaced.

(With inputs from AP)