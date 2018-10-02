Home World

Indonesia Tsunami: Death toll rises to 1,234

The 7.5 magnitude earthquake followed by Tsunami destroyed roads, buildings, houses and rendered thousands helpless.

A man carry items he saved from the rubble following a major earthquake and tsunami in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, Monday, Oct. 1, 2018. A mass burial of earthquake and tsunami victims was being prepared in a hard-hit city Monday as the need for heavy equipment to dig for survivors of the disaster that struck a central Indonesian island three days ago grows desperate. (Photo | AP)

PALU: As mass burials began in Palu, Indonesia, the death toll from the quake-tsunami disaster has touched 1,234. Agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho updated the figure at a news conference in Jakarta on Tuesday afternoon.
As authorities are arranging mass burials to prevent rotting of bodies, the death toll is expected to rise further.
According to CNN, an estimated 2.4 million people were affected by the disaster, Indonesian Disaster Management Agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said. Some 600 people were hospitalized and more than 48,000 have been displaced.

(With inputs from AP)

