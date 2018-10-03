Home World

Indonesia's Mount Soputan erupts on tsunami-hit island

Mount Soputan in North Sulawesi province spewed ash 6,000 meters (19,700 feet) into the sky Wednesday morning. No evacuations were immediately ordered.

Published: 03rd October 2018

This picture taken from Kawangkoan in Minahasa, North Sulawesi on February 7, 2016 shows Mount Soputan spewing hot lava as the mountain erupts. Mount Soputan on Sulawesi is one of the island's most active volcanoes. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

PALU: Indonesia's Mount Soputan volcano on the quake-and tsunami-hit island of Sulawesi erupted Wednesday, spewing volcanic ash 4,000 metres into the air.

The state disaster agency warned people to stay at least four kilometres (two and a half miles) away but said there was no need to evacuate for the time being.

Images showed an eruption visible for miles around, with a cloud of ash climbing in a large vertical column with a mushroom-shaped top.

Soputan is around 1,000 kilometres from the town of Palu where a 7.5 magnitude earthquake triggered a tsunami that lashed the coastline killing almost 1,400 people.

Indonesia is situated on the Pacific "Ring of Fire", a vast zone of geological instability where the collision of tectonic plates causes frequent quakes and major volcanic activity.

