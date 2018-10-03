Home World

Mike Pompeo to meet Kim-Jong-Un for talks of denuclearisation on Sunday

In a press briefing, State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert said that Mike Pompeo will talk to DPRK's top leader, Kim Jong Un, on Sunday, Chinese News Agency, Xinhua said.

Published: 03rd October 2018 11:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2018 11:29 AM   |  A+A-

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (File Photo | AP)

By UNI

WASHINGTON:  US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will travel to the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) to conduct the talks concerning the country's denuclearisation.

In a press briefing, State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert said that Mike Pompeo will talk to DPRK's top leader, Kim Jong Un, on Sunday, Chinese News Agency, Xinhua said.

US Secretary Pompeo would also travel to Japan, South Korea and China on Oct 6-8 to brief them about his visit.

Noting that Pompeo is making his fourth trip to the DPRK in less than a year, Nauert said, "we have quite a ways to go but we look forward to the next steps in this conversation.

Refusing to say that talks with the DPRK has been stalled, she said "the secretary and the president said we're not going to set arbitrary deadlines in the interim. We're hopeful."

She added that "among the things that the secretary discussed were security assurances," referring to Pompeo's agenda in the DPRK.

Nauert also said that "obviously these conversations are going in the right direction."

ALSO READ | North Korea's 2017 bomb test set off later earthquakes

The DPRK on Saturday demanded the US should take steps to secure Pyongyang's trust before its denuclearisation.

"Without any trust in the US there will be no confidence in our national security and under such circumstances there is no way we will unilaterally disarm ourselves first," DPRK's Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho told the UN General Assembly.

The key to consolidating peace and security on the Korean Peninsula is to thoroughly implement the joint statement adopted at the historic summit between DPRK top leader Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump in Singapore in June, said Ri.

Speaking before a meeting with South Korean President Moon Jae-in in New York recently, Trump announced that himself and Kim will hold a second summit "in the not too distant future."

After a meeting between Pompeo and Ri on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly on Wednesday, the State Department announced that Pompeo will travel to the DPRK to discuss the second Trump-Kim summit, Xinhua added.

In his speech at the UN General Assembly, Trump thanked Kim "for his courage and for the steps he has taken."

" But he added that much work remains to be done and that the sanctions against the DPRK will stay in place "until denuclearisation occurs."

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mike Pompeo Democratic People's Republic of Korea denuclearisation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tom Hardy in 'Venom'.
Tom Hardy talks about son's influence on 'Venom'
Emma Stone (Photo | AP)
La La Land star Emma Stone talks about anxiety and panic attacks
Gallery
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices
Shastri, who was born in Mughalsarai in UP, opposed the caste-system when he was 12 and gave up his surname -Shrivastava. He was given the title 'Shastri' (which means scholar) by the Kashi Vidya Peeth in Varanasi after he completed his graduation. (Photo | EPS)
Shastri Jayanti: Lesser known facts about Lal Bahadur