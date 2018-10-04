Home World

Palestinian teen killed in clashes with Israeli army: Gaza ministry

At least 195 Palestinians in Gaza have been killed by Israeli fire since the protests began on March 30. One Israeli soldier has been killed in the border area over the same period.

Published: 04th October 2018 12:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2018 12:43 AM   |  A+A-

Palestinian protesters protest at the Gaza Strip's border with Israel, Friday, Sept.28, 2018. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

GAZA CITY: A Palestinian teenager was killed during clashes with Israeli soldiers near the Gaza border on Wednesday, the health ministry in the enclave said.

Ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qudra told AFP that Ahmed Abu Habel, 15, succumbed to a head wound after being hit with a tear gas cannister fired by soldiers near a checkpoint between Israel and the Gaza Strip.

Israel's military did not comment on the specific incident but a spokeswoman told AFP that soldiers had "fired live rounds in accordance with the rules of engagement" as protesters massed along the border. 

There have been months of demonstrations and clashes along the Gaza border. Wednesday's incident took place in the Beit Hanoun area of the northern Gaza Strip, near the Erez crossing into Israel.

At least 195 Palestinians in Gaza have been killed by Israeli fire since the protests began on March 30. One Israeli soldier has been killed in the border area over the same period.

Israel says its actions are necessary to defend the border and stop infiltrations and attacks, which it accuses Hamas, the Islamist movement that runs the Gaza Strip, of orchestrating.

Palestinians and rights groups say demonstrators have been shot while posing no real threat.

Israel and Palestinian militants in blockaded Gaza have fought three wars since 2008.

The protests have been calling for Palestinian refugees to return to their former homes now inside Israel.

More than 700,000 Palestinians fled or were expelled in the 1948 war surrounding Israel's creation.

Israel says allowing the so-called right of return would mean the end of the country as a Jewish state.

Last Friday, seven Palestinians, including a 12 and 14-year-old, were killed in clashes with Israeli forces along the Gaza border.

It was the bloodiest day of border protests since May 14, when more than 60 Palestinians died in violence accompanying the inauguration of the US embassy in Jerusalem, a move that enraged Palestinians.

The protests have seen Palestinians hurl stones and burn tyres. Israel says protesters have also targeted soldiers with explosive devices, grenades and gunfire, while infiltrations have been attempted.

Israeli snipers have been positioned on the opposite side of the fence.

The months of unrest have also led to several exchanges of rockets or mortars fired by Hamas and air strikes by Israel's military. 

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Israel Palestine Gaza border Palestine teenager killed

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shakti Kapoor
10 years back I was a Kid: Shakti Kapoor on Tanushree-Nana controversy
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in (Photo | AP)
Two Koreas begin removing border landmines as US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo set to visit
Gallery
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices