Pakistan anti-graft body arrests Shahbaz Sharif in two corruption cases 

By PTI

LAHORE: Pakistan's anti-graft body on Friday arrested PML-N president and former Punjab chief minister Shahbaz Sharif for his alleged involvement in two corruption cases.

Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shahbaz, 67, is the younger brother of ousted prime minister of Pakistan Nawaz Sharif.

"Shahbaz Sharif on Friday appeared before an investigation team of the National Accoun­tability Bureau Lahore.

He was arrested after he failed to satisfy the investigator for his alleged role in awarding contracts to his favourite firm in violations of rules in the Ashiana Housing scheme and Punjab Saaf Pani Company," NAB spokesperson Nawazish Ali Asim told PTI.

He said Shahbaz will be presented before an accountability court for a physical remand.