Home World

Watch: Donald Trump boards Air Force One jet with toilet paper stuck to his shoe

The video has created quite an uproar on Twitter, with many wondering out loud why nobody told the President about the toilet paper that refused to dislodge itself until he entered the aircraft.

Published: 05th October 2018 10:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2018 10:31 PM   |  A+A-

Donald Trump (Photo | AP)

By Online Desk

US President Donald Trump boarded Air Force One on Thursday with a bit of what appeared to be toilet paper stuck to his left shoe. 

Trump was leaving Minneapolis after a fundraising appearance, and boarding the plane to a rally in Minnesota, when the toilet paper sheet decided to make an appearance. 

The video has created quite an uproar on Twitter, with many wondering out loud why nobody told the President about the toilet paper that refused to dislodge itself until he entered the aircraft.

Take a look at some of the hilarious responses inspired by the viral video:

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Donald Trump Air Force One Toilet paper Tissue

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Protesters march to Times Square in New York, Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018. Hundreds of people rallied in front of Trump Tower then walked to Times Square to protest Supreme Court nomineeBrett Kavanaugh. | AP
Anti-Kavanaugh protesters arrested in Washington D.C
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Trump signs new counterterrorism strategy
Gallery
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices