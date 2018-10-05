Watch: Donald Trump boards Air Force One jet with toilet paper stuck to his shoe

By Online Desk

US President Donald Trump boarded Air Force One on Thursday with a bit of what appeared to be toilet paper stuck to his left shoe.

WATCH: President Trump boards Air Force One with what appears to be toilet paper stuck to his shoe pic.twitter.com/A0AEYXXlXq — Joel Franco (@OfficialJoelF) October 5, 2018

Trump was leaving Minneapolis after a fundraising appearance, and boarding the plane to a rally in Minnesota, when the toilet paper sheet decided to make an appearance.

The video has created quite an uproar on Twitter, with many wondering out loud why nobody told the President about the toilet paper that refused to dislodge itself until he entered the aircraft.

Take a look at some of the hilarious responses inspired by the viral video:

The jokes just write themselves. — Darlene Langley (@rufusdrl) October 5, 2018

That means there is not a single person who cares about him enough to tell him he had toilet paper stuck to his shoe from whatever bathroom he was in all the way to the plane https://t.co/87Xz1rrxXQ — rabia O'chaudry (@rabiasquared) October 5, 2018

Guy clearly has no friends. https://t.co/PG1JUqsLme — Luke Barnett (@LukeBarnett) October 5, 2018

Needless to say best not to know what is keeping it attached. — Sharon Harris (@SharonBarrynews) October 5, 2018

Thank you for the one laugh I’ve had today. — Suzy Byrne (@SuzyByrne) October 5, 2018

Hey, you have some trash stuck to you! (Talking to the toilet paper) — Joyce Wagner (@JoyceWagner) October 5, 2018

the fact that no one told him anything shows how tired people are of his shit — Elizabeth Casuso (@rulivingg) October 5, 2018