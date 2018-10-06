Home World

Melania Trump in Egypt to tour pyramids, Sphinx

Egypt is the final stop on Mrs Trump's tour of Africa. She also visited Ghana and Malawi.

Published: 06th October 2018 03:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2018 03:51 PM   |  A+A-

US First Lady Melania Trump disembarks from her military airplane at Cairo International Airport in the Egyptian capital Cairo. (Photo | AFP)

US First Lady Melania Trump disembarks from her military airplane at Cairo International Airport in the Egyptian capital Cairo. (Photo | AFP)

By Associated Press

CAIRO: Melania Trump is in Egypt to wrap up a four-country tour of Africa by visiting the pyramids and the Great Sphinx.

The U.S. first lady arrived in Cairo on Saturday after a flight from Kenya. She planned to meet with Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi and his wife, first lady Entissar Mohameed Amer, before heading to the nearby city of Giza to see the pyramids and Sphinx to highlight U.S.-backed preservation efforts there.

The U.S. Agency for International Development has been working with the Egyptian government for the past several years on a project to lower groundwater levels to prevent additional damage to the landmarks. Saline content in the water can erode their foundations.

Egypt is the final stop on Mrs. Trump's tour of Africa. She also visited Ghana and Malawi.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Melania Trump pyramids tour of Africa

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Elon Musk (Photo | AP)
Tesla shares fall after Musk mocks SEC on Twitter
WATCH | 65-year-old man gets kidnapped in Lucknow
Gallery
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices