Home World

Romanians vote on changing the definition of marriage

The Central Electoral Bureau said 7.24 percent of voters had cast a ballot by mid-morning Sunday in the two-day referendum. The vote requires a 30 percent turnout to be valid.

Published: 07th October 2018 04:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2018 04:23 PM   |  A+A-

A woman casts her vote, in Bucharest, Romania | AP

By Associated Press

BUCHAREST (ROMANIA): Romanians were voting Sunday for a second day on a constitutional amendment backed by the influential Romanian Orthodox Church that would make it harder to legalize same-sex marriage.

The conservative Coalition for Family initiated the referendum and Orthodox priests during Sunday services encouraged the faithful to vote.

The proposed amendment would change the definition of family in Romania's Constitution to make marriage a union between a man and a woman instead of between "spouses." Same-sex marriage is already illegal in Romania.

The Central Electoral Bureau said 7.24 percent of voters had cast a ballot by mid-morning Sunday in the two-day referendum. The vote requires a 30 percent turnout to be valid.

Opponents say the new constitutional language could make LGBT people feel more like second-class citizens and could discriminate against non-traditional families. They say say the amendment is redundant since Romanian civil law already says that marriage is a union between a man and a woman.

In the village of Adunati-Copaceni, south of Bucharest, the capital, only 62 people had cast their vote by mid-morning out of a total electorate of 1,147.

Priests leading worship at St. Mary's Church encouraged the congregation to vote. Retired farmer Ana Buturgianu, 69, said she'd heed the advice, as did Andrei Aurelian, a 53-year-old cashier who did not.

"The vote is for us and for our children. It's normal to have a man and a woman, not two men together," Aurelian said.

But Bucharest resident Marin Soare, 50, who cycling through the village Sunday, said he was boycotting the vote, calling it "a waste of money."

"We already have traditional families in Romania and have done so for 2,000 years," he said. "And there's always been same-sex relationships; men with men and women with women."

Alex Hartan, 23, a hemophiliac who relies on an electric wheelchair, said he was opposed to legalizing same-sex marriages but think the traditional family was under threat in Romania.

"I can't vote in any case, as I can't get into the polling station with my wheelchair," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Romania Romania gay community same-sex marriage LGBTQ Romania gay marriage law same-sex partnerships gay marriage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Elon Musk (Photo | AP)
Tesla shares fall after Musk mocks SEC on Twitter
WATCH | 65-year-old man gets kidnapped in Lucknow
Gallery
Irishman Conor McGregor walks in the cage before fighting Russia's Khabib Nurmagomedov in a lightweight title mixed martial arts bout at UFC 229 in Las Vegas. (Photo | AP)
UFC 229 bout between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor: As it happened
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated