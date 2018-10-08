Government staff in Abu Dhabi takes dead man's allowance for 7 years

By Online Desk

Abu Dhabi Police have arrested a government employee who was taking a dead person's monthly allowance for past seven years by using fake documents. The cops have also arrested some of his accomplices, according to a report in Khaleej Times.

The original beneficiary of the allowance had died in 2011, an Abu Dhabi Police report said. The accused, a GCC national, took advantage of this and started appropriating the allowance which was regularly credited to the account of the deceased, the police report added.

Documents seized from accused. (Photo | Abu Dhabi Police/Twitter)

Of late, the police discovered that the accused had faked several documents by using a similar picture and name to keep the dead man's file open.

Cops have seized various evidence from the bag of the accused. Interestingly, they found items such as dead birds which show that he could have been practising some sort of black magic, according to Lt Col Mattar Mu'ded Al Muhairi, head of the Anti-Corruption Department at Abu Dhabi Police.