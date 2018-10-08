Home World

Government staff in Abu Dhabi takes dead man's allowance for 7 years

The accused used fake documents to appropriate allowance of the dead man which accomplices to the latter's account.

Published: 08th October 2018 06:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2018 06:30 PM   |  A+A-

Evidence seized from accused. (Photo | Abu Dhabi Police/Twitter)

By Online Desk

Abu Dhabi Police have arrested a government employee who was taking a dead person's monthly allowance for past seven years by using fake documents. The cops have also arrested some of his accomplices, according to a report in Khaleej Times.

The original beneficiary of the allowance had died in 2011, an Abu Dhabi Police report said. The accused, a GCC national, took advantage of this and started appropriating the allowance which was regularly credited to the account of the deceased, the police report added.

Documents seized from accused. (Photo | Abu Dhabi Police/Twitter)

Of late, the police discovered that the accused had faked several documents by using a similar picture and name to keep the dead man's file open.

Cops have seized various evidence from the bag of the accused. Interestingly, they found items such as dead birds which show that he could have been practising some sort of black magic, according to Lt Col Mattar Mu'ded Al Muhairi, head of the Anti-Corruption Department at Abu Dhabi Police.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Abu Dhabi fraud

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File | PTI)
Fuel price hike continues to burn hole in consumers’ pockets
Image of voting used for representational purposes only. (Photo | ANI/ Twitter)
Heavy security deployed as phase 1 of Kashmir local body elections begins
Gallery
Former England captain John Terry announced his retirement from football on Sunday with the 37-year-old central defender now set to pursue a career in management. (Photo | AP)
Chelsea legend John Terry hangs his boots
As actor-television presenter Lakshmi Manchu turns 41, let us take a look at some of the photos that prove Manchu Lakshmi is a fashion icon. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Lakshmi Manchu: Here are some stunning photos of the Tollywood fashion icon