Cleaners find 'vomit, used condoms' in UK MPs' offices

The issue is apparently so serious that there are now plans of introducing a 'service agreement to force MPs and their staff to adhere to strict new rules about the appropriate use of their workspace,

Published: 09th October 2018 05:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2018 05:20 PM   |  A+A-

UK parliament. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

LONDON: Cleaners at the United Kingdom Parliament have accused members of parliament (MPs) of trashing their workplace with "vomit and used condoms."

"It's the type of behavior you would expect from students enjoying freshers' week, not MPs and their staff," a source told the publication, "but cleaners are being confronted with vomit and used condoms in offices used by MPs and their staff."

It added that the cleaning staff was 'disgusted' and fed up with the condition. Another daily, The Guardian, spoke to the worker of a cleaning company, who wasn't surprised at the discovery of the parliamentarians' "unruly behavior."

"I've found vomit everywhere and sh*t in the sinks; that's the kind of thing you can expect to see," the worker told the publication.

