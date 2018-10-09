Home World

Fire and explosions erupt at Ukraine arms depot

There were no reports of deaths or injuries in the incident near the town of Ichnya, more than 170 kilometres (100 miles) from Kiev.

Published: 09th October 2018 12:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2018 12:12 PM   |  A+A-

Space is one of the few areas of international cooperation between Russia and the US that has not been wrecked by tensions over Ukraine and Syria.

Image for representational purpose only. (File photo | PTI)

By Associated Press

KIEV: Some 10,000 people were evacuated after a fire and a series of explosions at an arms depot in the north of Ukraine early Tuesday, authorities said.

There were no reports of deaths or injuries in the incident near the town of Ichnya, more than 170 kilometres (100 miles) from Kiev.

Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman said on Twitter he was traveling to the site and emergency services later said he had arrived at the scene.

The fire and explosions began around 3:30am at the defence ministry's depot No. 6, which is spread over about 700 hectares (1,700 acres), the emergency services said in a statement. The size of the area affected was not known.

Almost 10,000 people were evacuated from the area at risk.

Authorities closed the airspace in a 30-kilometre radius around the site, as well as rail and road traffic.

It was the sixth major fire in three years at an arms depot of the Ukrainian army, which has been fighting pro-Russian separatists in the east of the country since 2014 in a conflict that has killed more than 10,000 people.

In March 2017, a huge fire set off explosions at a depot in the town of Balakliya in the Kiev-controlled part of eastern Ukraine, killing one person and injuring five others.

Ukrainian authorities blamed that incident on an "act of sabotage".

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ukraine Volodymyr Groysman Prime Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
William Nordhaus and Paul Romer won the 2018 Nobel Economics Prize
US duo William Nordhaus and Paul Romer win Nobel Economics Prize
Residents look at a home damaged by a magnitude 5.9 earthquake the night before, in Gros Morne, Haiti. (Photo | AP)
Haiti earthquake kills at least 14, aftershock jolts nervous residents﻿
Gallery
Air Force Chief BS Dhanoa inspecting the guard of honour during the 86th anniversary celebration of Air Force Day parade at the Hindon Air Force Base near Ghaziabad. (Photo |Parveen Negi/EPS)
In Pictures: 86th Air Force Day celebrations 
Former England captain John Terry announced his retirement from football on Sunday with the 37-year-old central defender now set to pursue a career in management. (Photo | AP)
Chelsea legend John Terry hangs his boots