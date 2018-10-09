Home World

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praises Nikki Haley after she quits UN post

Israel's UN ambassador, Danny Danon, in a statement praised the outgoing ambassador: "Thank you, Nikki Haley! Thank you for standing with the truth without fear."

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (File | AP)

By AFP

JERUSALEM: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised the outgoing US ambassador to the United Nations after she resigned on Tuesday, following a tenure in which she asserted Washington's support for Israel.

"I thank ambassador Nikki Haley for her uncompromising struggle against the hypocrisy of the UN," he wrote in Hebrew on his official Twitter account, wishing her success in her future endeavours.

Haley has been a favourite in Israel as she pushed a hawkish line on Iran -- Israel's implacable foe -- and led the United States in quitting the UN Human Rights Council, accusing it of bias against Washington and Israel.

The country's education minister Naftali Bennett, head of the religious nationalist Jewish Home party, echoed the sentiment.

"On behalf of the Israeli people: Thank you for what you've done for Israel. We will not forget," he tweeted.

The left-leaning Israeli daily Haaretz, meanwhile, said Haley has "repeatedly defended Israel's government from criticism, and criticised the Palestinians many times."

