Home World

Easy access to raw material, internet makes easier for terrorists to produce chemical weapons: India

India expressed concern over allegations of use of chemical weapons in different parts of the world.

Published: 10th October 2018 10:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2018 10:19 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

THE HAGUE: Raising alarm over mounting threats posed by chemical weapons, India on Wednesday said easy access to raw materials and technical know-how, including through the internet, makes it relatively easier for terror groups to produce them.

Addressing the 89th session of the Executive Council of the Organisation for Prevention of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) here, India expressed concern over allegations of use of chemical weapons in different parts of the world.

"India is also deeply worried about the reports of the so-called Islamic State or ISIS/ISIL acquiring chemical weapons and their delivery systems. We request the Technical Secretariat to closely monitor this threat and report to the Executive Council on this emerging challenge," Ambassador and Permanent Representative of India to OPCW, Venu Rajamony said.

Any allegations of use of chemical weapons should be addressed in an effective and timely manner and strictly in accordance with the provisions of the convention, he said.

"All investigations in this regard should be impartial and objective and must strive to establish facts and reach evidence-based conclusions," Rajamony said.

He said OPCW has achieved much success in moving towards the goal of a world free of chemical weapons and the threat of their use.

However, there is no room for complacency especially in the light of emerging challenges such as discovery of new toxic chemicals and rapid advancements in deployment and dissemination of chemical weapons, Rajamony said.

"Easy access to raw materials and technical knowhow, including through the internet makes it relatively easier for criminal elements to produce chemical weapons. Emergence of non-state actors further complicates the situation," he said.

Rajamony said more than 96 per cent of chemical weapons stockpiles declared by possessor states have been destroyed under OPCW verification.

India hopes that the remaining chemical weapons stockpiles will also be destroyed soon, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
OPCW chemical weapons

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Women offering prayers to Goddess Durga at the opening ceremony of the Durga Puja festival in Guwahati. (Photo | AFP)
Devotees offer prayers on first day of Navratri
Actress Dimple Kapadia. PTI
Dimple Kapadia dances to tunes of ‘Bobby’ on streets of Italy
Gallery
Actor Gemini Ganesan kissing his daughter and Bollywood actress Rekha after receiving the life-time Achievement Award. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Rekha: Here are some rare snaps of the Bollywood diva
'Bad Boys' hero Will Smith is in India to attend the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit and he seems to be ticking off one wish after the other on his bucket list! Take a look at his fun trip. (Photos | Will Smith/ Instagram)
Highlights of actor Will Smith's India trip: From 'Student of the Year 2' sets to an auto ride
facebook twitter whatsapp