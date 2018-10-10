Home World

UK Prime Minister Theresa May  appoints suicide-prevention minister

Theresa May named Jackie Doyle-Price to the newly created post as representatives of 50 countries gathered in London Wednesday for a mental health summit.

Published: 10th October 2018 03:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2018 03:55 PM   |  A+A-

British Prime Minister Theresa May

British Prime Minister Theresa May | AP

By Associated Press

LONDON: Britain's prime minister has appointed a suicide-prevention minister as part of a national effort to reduce the number of people who take their own lives.

Theresa May named Jackie Doyle-Price to the newly created post as representatives of 50 countries gathered in London Wednesday for a mental health summit.

She also pledged 1.8 million pounds (USD 2.4 million) to ensure the Samaritans charity can continue to offer a free counselling hotline.

Some 4,500 people take their lives every year in England. The Campaign Against Living Miserably, dedicated to preventing male suicide, described the appointment as groundbreaking.

CEO Simon Gunning says the move helps by "shining a light on suicide and its devastating effects, de-stigmatising the issue, and continuing to build support for all those affected across the UK."

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
UK Prime Minister Theresa May Suicide Prevention Ministry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Taylor Swift | Instagram/Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift riles Donald Trump with Instagram post
Hurricane Michael expected to strengthen en route to Florida
Gallery
Actor Gemini Ganesan kissing his daughter and Bollywood actress Rekha after receiving the life-time Achievement Award. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Rekha: Here are some rare snaps of the Bollywood diva
'Bad Boys' hero Will Smith is in India to attend the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit and he seems to be ticking off one wish after the other on his bucket list! Take a look at his fun trip. (Photos | Will Smith/ Instagram)
Highlights of actor Will Smith's India trip: From 'Student of the Year 2' sets to an auto ride
facebook twitter whatsapp