Home World

China says US seeks to 'disturb' Xinjiang policies 

Beijing has a long history of accusing the US of fomenting anti-China "separatism" in Xinjiang.

Published: 11th October 2018 05:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2018 05:55 PM   |  A+A-

China flag

Representational image of China flag (FIle | AP)

By PTI

BEIJING: China on Thursday accused the United States of seeking to "disturb" its security policies after a US congressional report said Beijing's mass internment of Muslim minorities may constitute "crimes against humanity".

The report by the Congressional-Executive Commission on China described the situation of human rights in China as "dire" and worsening, a trend epitomised by the internment of as many as one million Uighurs and other ethnic minorities in the far west Xinjiang region.

In response, China's foreign ministry characterised reports of its policies in the region as "rumours and groundless accusations".

ALSO READ | China says 'reforming' Muslim prisoners' in Xinjiang, rejects 'mistreatment' charges

Chinese policies "aim to safeguard the social stability and security of Xinjiang and are supported by the people," foreign ministry spokesman Lu Kang told reporters during a regular press briefing.

"Relevant parties want to disturb such efforts. This is futile," he said.

Beijing has a long history of accusing the US of fomenting anti-China "separatism" in Xinjiang, alleging Washington has sponsored groups advocating for the region's independence in an attempt to weaken China.

The region -- which comprises one-sixth of China's land area -- is a jumping off point for the country's ambitious new "Belt and Road" project aimed at opening up new overland routes to increase access to markets across Asia and Europe.

Maintaining stability there has become a priority for the country's leadership, which seeks to prevent any disruptions to its economic ambitions.

Beijing has long had a strained relationship with Xinjiang's mostly Muslim minority groups, particularly the Turkic Uighurs, which make up about half of the region's population and bridle under the central government's draconian security policies.

The region experienced a brief increase in attacks following deadly riots in the regional capital Urumqi in 2009.

Beijing says its policies towards the region have effectively eliminated the problem.

But critics say that the measures are unsustainable and will stoke resentment as China seeks to assimilate Xinjiang's minority population and suppress religious and cultural practises that conflict with Communist ideology and the dominant Han culture.

China has sought to achieve that goal by detaining hundreds of thousands in a network of shadowy "re-education" centres where they are force-fed propaganda and drilled on Chinese language skills, according to rights groups.

ALSO READ | China rebukes US lawmakers for Xinjiang sanctions call​

Beijing has denied the existence of the centres, while admitting that some people accused of minor crimes have been put in correctional programmes where they receive job training.

But on Tuesday, Xinjiang updated its counter-terrorism and anti-extremism regulations to codify such centres, saying that people accused of minor crimes related to terrorism would be allowed to voluntarily enter the facilities instead of being jailed.

But there may be little difference between the two.

In July, a former teacher at one of the centres told a court in Kazakhstan that "in China they call it a political camp but really it was a prison in the mountains.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.
TAGS
Xinjiang policies  China US

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Women offering prayers to Goddess Durga at the opening ceremony of the Durga Puja festival in Guwahati. (Photo | AFP)
Devotees offer prayers on first day of Navratri
Actress Dimple Kapadia. PTI
Dimple Kapadia dances to tunes of ‘Bobby’ on streets of Italy
Gallery
Actress Priyanka Chopra attends the Tiffany & Co. 2018 Blue Book Collection: The Four Seasons of Tiffany celebration at Studio 525. | AP
Priyanka Chopra to Kim Kardashian: Celebrities who made heads turn at Tiffany & Co.'s Gala
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan with his father Harivanshrai Bachchan. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Amitabh Bachchan: Here are some rare snaps of the 'Angry Young Man' of Bollywood
facebook twitter whatsapp