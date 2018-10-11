Home World

US President Donald Trump mocks #MeToo movement

Trump has recently taken shots at the #MeToo movement by expressing concern for men who are accused of sexual assault or harassment.

Published: 11th October 2018 12:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2018 12:32 PM

Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump | AP

By PTI

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump has mocked the #MeToo movement, saying that the campaign made it improper to use the phrase "the person who got away".

Trump's claim that #MeToo prevents him for using the phrase is his latest volley against the movement, which became a force after sexual assault allegations against Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein surfaced last year.

"There's an expression, but under the rules of #MeToo, I am not allowed to use that expression anymore. I can't do it," Trump said at a mid-term election rally in Pennsylvania, and then he pointed at the phrase "the girl that got away".

"It's the person that got away. The old days, it was a little different than Pennsylvania to it," he said as he spoke about winning the state in the 2016 presidential election Pointing to the media, Trump said he would use the original phrase, except for the media.

"I would do it except for these people up there. They would say, did you hear what President Trump said? Did you hear what he said?" he said imitating reporters.

"So, there is an expression, but we'll change the expression. Pennsylvania was always the person that got away. That's pretty good," he said amidst applause from the audience.

The revelation of the allegations against Weinstein inspired many women to reveal their own stories of sexual assault, but Trump has recently taken shots at the #MeToo movement by expressing concern for men who are accused of sexual assault or harassment.

Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh's recent confirmation hearings renewed attention to the topic as the Senate considered Christine Blasey Ford's accusation that Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her.

The president told reporters the notion that Kavanaugh sexually assaulted someone and that the allegations from Ford and other women could be taken as fact made this a 'very scary time for young men in America.'

Trump had earlier mocked the #MeToo movement at a rally in July.

He did so while simultaneously mocking Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and saying that should she win the Democratic nomination in 2020 and they were to debate, he would toss an ancestry test to her and dare her to take it.

