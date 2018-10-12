Donald Trump, Xi Jinping may meet at G20 summit in Argentina in November

By PTI

WASHINGTON: American and Chinese officials are holding talks for a possible meeting between President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the G20 summit in Argentina in late November, the White House said Thursday, as the world's two largest economies clash over trade.

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow told reporters that a meeting between the two leaders at the global gathering in Buenos Aires is under discussion.

"I know it's under discussion and has been for a while," Kudlow said.

Kudlow, however, said that it is for the Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and the National Security Advisor John Bolton to discuss about it.

"Just don't want to put adjectives or adverbs. I know it is under discussion, he said.

"It's not just logistics. They are going to be in the same city. It's the agendas, who is going to be in there, those kinds of things. My view is it's better to talk than not to talk," Kudlow said.

A trade conflict between China and the US has escalated as the two countries slap mounting tariffs on imports.

Trump is pressing China to improve trading conditions for US products and to end what US businesses say is widespread theft of their intellectual property.

The Trump administration has imposed duties on USD 200 billion worth of goods from China, prompting Beijing to put tariffs on USD 60 billion worth of U.S. goods.