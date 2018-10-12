Home World

Nine kids killed as wall collapses in Pakistan's Sukkur district

The incident happened Thursday at Ghulam Sarwar Shambani village. The children were aged between four and 12 years, they said.

Published: 12th October 2018 03:24 PM

honour killing, death, murder, representational image, generic image, illustration

For representational purposes

By PTI

KARACHI:  Nine children, including seven girls, were killed and two others injured when a wall of a mud house near which they were playing collapsed on them in Pakistan's Sukkur district, police said.

"An inquiry has been ordered into the matter to prevent such incidents in future," Sukkur division commissioner Rafiq Ahmed Buriro said.

A group of 11 children was playing near the mud house when the incident took place, he said The two injured were rushed to a hospital and have recovered, he added.

Sukkur accident

