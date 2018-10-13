Afghanistan: At least 12 killed in bomb attack on election rally

By AFP

KUNDUZ: A motorcyle carrying explosives blew up among supporters of an Afghan election candidate on Saturday, killing at least 12 people, officials said, in the latest violence to strike a political gathering.

Another 32 people were wounded in the explosion in the northeastern province of Takhar where parliamentary candidate Nazifa Yousefibek had been campaigning, provincial governor spokesman Mohammad Jawad Hejri told AFP.

Provincial police spokesman Khalil Assir put the death toll slightly higher at 13. Yousefibek was not hurt in the blast.

"The bomb had been placed on a motorcycle and detonated among the supporters of a female candidate in Rustaq district," Assir told AFP.

At least nine election candidates have been killed in the lead-up to Afghanistan's long-delayed parliamentary elections on October 20.