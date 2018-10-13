Home World

Hurricane Leslie heading to Portugal and Spain, set to bring heavy rains

The Category 1 storm was about 565 miles (910 kilometers) southwest of Lisbon, Portugal, and about 200 miles (320 kilometers) northwest of Madeira, the U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said.

Published: 13th October 2018 01:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2018 03:28 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Associated Press

LISBON: Hurricane Leslie is heading toward Portugal and Spain on Saturday, with forecasters expecting it to bring heavy rains and dangerous winds and surf to parts of the Iberian Peninsula.

The Category 1 storm was about 565 miles (910 kilometers) southwest of Lisbon, Portugal, and about 200 miles (320 kilometers) northwest of Madeira, the U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said.

Leslie is moving northeast at 36 mph (57 kph) and it has maximum sustained winds of 80 mph (130 kph).

The storm is expected to pass north of Madeira and then approach the southwestern part of the Iberian Peninsula on Saturday before moving inland into Sunday.

A tropical storm warning is in effect for Madeira and forecasters said that portions of Portugal will experience near hurricane-force winds. Parts of western Spain are expected to receive tropical storm-force winds.

Leslie is also expected to generate swells that will affect the Azores, Madeira and the Canary Island throughout the weekend, in addition to the Atlantic coasts of Spain, Portugal and Morocco, forecasters said. The swells are likely to "life-threatening surf and rip current conditions."

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hurricane Leslie Iberian Peninsula National Hurricane Center

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Union Minister and senior BJP leader Uma Bharti (File | PTI)
MJ Akbar in #MeToo campaign: Government can't comment on it, says Uma Bharti
Red Bull F1 car graces Miami Beach and Rocky Mountains in US Road Trip
Gallery
Animal-rights campaigners are hoping this year's festival season in Nepal will be a little less bloody.(Photo | AP)
Activists hope to stop animal sacrifice during Nepal's biggest festival
Queen Elizabeth II's granddaughter, Princess Eugenie, married her wine merchant fiance, Jack Brooksbank at a start-studded ceremony in Windsor Castle on Friday. (Photo: AP)
Princess Eugenie weds Jack Brooksbank: Celebrations at Windsor Castle
facebook twitter whatsapp