Home World

Missing Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi's Apple Watch may have transmitted death evidence

The moments of his "interrogation, torture and killing were audio recorded and sent to both his phone and to iCloud", CNN quoted the privately-owned Sabah daily as saying.

Published: 13th October 2018 01:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2018 01:28 PM   |  A+A-

Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

ANKARA: Missing Saudi Arabian journalist Jamal Khashoggi may have recorded his own death as he turned on the recording function of his Apple Watch before walking into the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2, a Turkish daily reported on Saturday.

The moments of his "interrogation, torture and killing were audio recorded and sent to both his phone and to iCloud", CNN quoted the privately-owned Sabah daily as saying.

It said conversations of the men involved in the reported assassination were recorded.

Security forces leading the investigation found the audio file inside the phone Khasshoggi left with his fiancee, Hatice Cengiz, according to the daily.

Upon noticing the watch, Khashoggi's assailants tried to unlock the Apple Watch with multiple password attempts, ultimately using the journalist's fingerprint to unlock the smart watch.

ALSO READ | Saudi rejects 'baseless' murder claims over Jamal Khashoggi's disappearance

They were successful in deleting only some of the files, Sabah reported.

However, on its website, Apple does not list fingerprint verification as one of the Apple Watch's capabilities.

A representative from the company confirmed to CNN the watches do not have the feature.

It was not immediately clear whether it would have been technically feasible for Khashoggi's Apple phone to transfer audio to his phone, which he had given to his fiancee before entering the consulate.

Saudi and Turkish officials have not yet commented on the Sabah report.

Saudi Arabia firmly denies any involvement in his disappearance and says he left the consulate that afternoon.

Cengiz, who was waiting outside the consulate, says she did not see him re-emerge.

Turkey has called on Saudi officials to provide evidence that he left the consulate, as they claim, CNN reported.

Saudi Arabia Interior Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz said reports that the Saudi government ordered the killing of Khashoggi were "lies and baseless allegations against the government of the Kingdom", according to a statement in the state-run Saudi Press Agency (SPA) published on Saturday morning.

Abdulaziz also said "some media" have circulated "false accusations" regarding Khashoggi's disappearance.

On Friday, a source familiar with the ongoing investigation told CNN that Turkish authorities have audio and visual evidence that showed Khashoggi was killed inside the Saudi consulate.

ALSO READ | Jamal Khashoggi's fiancée asks Trump to help solve mystery behind disappearance

The evidence, which was described to the source by a Western intelligence agency, showed there had been an assault and a struggle inside the consulate. There is also evidence of the moment that Khashoggi was killed, the source said.

Turkish security units analysed how Khashoggi's reported killing unfolded with the use of a translator, according to Sabah.

Sabah also reported that investigation units were currently examining all cell phone and landline records from the consulate and the consul general's residence on October 2.

Efforts to locate Khashoggi's body are ongoing, Sabah reported.

Khashoggi, a columnist for The Washington Post, went into the consulate to obtain paperwork that would allow him to marry his Turkish fiancee. He hasn't been seen in public since.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jamal Khashoggi Saudi Arabia Saudi consulate

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Union Minister and senior BJP leader Uma Bharti (File | PTI)
MJ Akbar in #MeToo campaign: Government can't comment on it, says Uma Bharti
Red Bull F1 car graces Miami Beach and Rocky Mountains in US Road Trip
Gallery
Animal-rights campaigners are hoping this year's festival season in Nepal will be a little less bloody.(Photo | AP)
Activists hope to stop animal sacrifice during Nepal's biggest festival
Queen Elizabeth II's granddaughter, Princess Eugenie, married her wine merchant fiance, Jack Brooksbank at a start-studded ceremony in Windsor Castle on Friday. (Photo: AP)
Princess Eugenie weds Jack Brooksbank: Celebrations at Windsor Castle
facebook twitter whatsapp