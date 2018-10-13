Home World

Pakistan knocks IMF door for bailout, but the cost could be CPEC

The request comes at a time when Pakistan has barely two months of reserves before it goes bankrupt.

Published: 13th October 2018 06:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2018 07:53 AM   |  A+A-

Imran Khan

Pakistan PM Imran Khan (File | AP)

By Ramananda Sengupta
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Pakistan’s new Prime Minister Imran Khan, who came to power on populist, anti-Western plank, had to swallow his pride and ask the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a bailout package of over $9 billion dollars to help tide over the country’s acute financial crisis. Following a meeting between Pakistan Finance Minister Asad Umar with IMF managing director Christine Lagarde at the IMF summit in Bali, Indonesia, on Thursday, Lagarde issued a statement saying that “during the meeting, they requested financial assistance from the IMF to help address Pakistan’s economic challenges. An IMF team will visit Islamabad in the coming weeks to initiate discussions for a possible IMF-supported economic programme.”

The request comes at a time when Pakistan has barely two months of reserves before it goes bankrupt. An IMF team, which visited Pakistan earlier this month, had noted that while Pakistan had started taking some corrective action, these were grossly inadequate. 

Then there’s the anti-terror Financial Action Task Force, which after putting Pakistan on its gray last earlier this year, has warned that Pakistan has not complied with its promised reforms to escape being put on its blacklist in January. Blacklisting by the IATF would be catastrophic for Pakistan at a time when it is seeking bailouts from foreign institutions. 

ALSO READ: China-Pakistan Economic Corridor focus must be on job creation, agriculture, says Imran Khan

But Khan’s woes have just begun, since one of the preconditions of any IMF loan would be a full disclosure of the amount Pakistan owes to China for the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), whose financial details remain opaque at best. Pakistan has taken $60 billion worth of loans from China, much of which is for the development of the CPEC. 

In June, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had cautioned against any IMF bailout to Pakistan that would be used to repay its existing debt to China. “Make no mistake. We will be watching what the IMF does,” Pompeo told CNBC television. An Indian official, while reiterating that the crisis was of Pakistan’s own making, quipped that “half their problems would be solved if they used their terrorist finances for better things.”

Dicey situation

  • Pakistan has barely two months of reserves before it goes bankrupt
  • A precondition for IMF loan would be a full disclosure of the amount Pakistan owes to China for the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, whose financial details remain opaque at best
Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
CPEC pakistan IMF

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to Jr NTR's Aravinda Sametha
Heartbreaking time for family: Farah on Sajid #MeToo
Gallery
Pooja Hegde rose to fame after finishing runner-up at the Miss Universe India 2010 competition. (Photo | Pooja Hegde Instagram)
Happy Birthday Pooja Hegde: Here are some stunning photos of the Tollywood diva
Nearly defeated on the battlefields of its would-be caliphate, analysts say the Islamic State group has reverted to what it was before its spectacular conquests in 2014 — a shadowy insurgent network that targets civilian populations with guerrilla-style attacks and exploits state weaknesses to incite sectarian strife. (Photo | AP)
Islamic State reverting to insurgency tactics after losing caliphate
facebook twitter whatsapp