Saudi Arabia, Turkey have no US ambassadors amid crisis

Aside from Saudi Arabia and Turkey, Trump has yet to nominate candidates for ambassadorial posts in 20 nations and 46 ambassadorial nominees are still awaiting Senate confirmation.

Holding a picture of missing Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi, Tawakkol Karman talks to members of the media near the Saudi Arabia consulate in Istanbul. (Photo | Associated Press)

By Associated Press

WASHINGTON: The disappearance of journalist and U.S. resident Jamal Khashoggi after visiting a Saudi consulate in Turkey has thrown the large number of diplomatic vacancies under President Donald Trump into the spotlight — notably in Turkey and Saudi Arabia. It's a gap the administration says it has been trying to fix but with limited success.

Khashoggi's case and the fact that there are no American ambassadors in either Ankara or Riyadh have prompted concerns about dozens of unfilled senior State Department positions almost two years into Trump's presidency. And, those concerns have sparked an increasingly bitter battle with Congress over who is to blame.

Aside from Saudi Arabia and Turkey, Trump has yet to nominate candidates for ambassadorial posts in 20 nations and 46 ambassadorial nominees are still awaiting Senate confirmation.

