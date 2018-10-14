Home World

Guatemala Volcano Eruption: Officials say eruption is over

However, mild to moderate explosions sent smoke swirling up to 940 metres above the crater, while a lava flow measuring 1,200 metres continued.

Published: 14th October 2018 12:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2018 12:21 PM   |  A+A-

The Volcan de Fuego, or Volcano of Fire, spews hot molten rock from its crater in Alotenango, Guatemala. (File Photo | AP)

By AFP

GUATEMALA CITY: The eruption of Guatemala's Fuego volcano ended Saturday, an official source said, with locals escaping a repeat of June's eruption that killed 190.

ALSO READ | Guatemala Volcano Eruption: Authorities call off search with nearly 200 unaccounted for 

However, mild to moderate explosions sent smoke swirling up to 940 metres above the crater, while a lava flow measuring 1,200 metres continued.

"All of this activity is expected to disappear in the coming hours," said a bulletin from Guatemala's government agency for seismology (Insivumeh), without ruling out that it could pick up again in coming days.

ALSO READ | Guatemala volcano eruption: death toll reaches 114​

The latest eruption began in the early hours of Friday, with 62 people evacuated and a highway near the 3,763-metre volcano, 35 kilometres (22 miles) from Guatemala City, closed.

Guatemala's disaster management agency CONRED said two other volcanoes are also being monitored.

The Pacaya volcano, located 20 kilometres south of the capital, and the Santiaguito volcano, 117 kilometres west of Guatemala City, have both showed increased activity.

A powerful June 3 eruption of the Fuego volcano -- located 35 kilometres southwest of the capital -- rained rocks, ash and toxic gases on several villages and left 190 people dead and 235 missing.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Guatemala Volcano Eruption Fuego volcano

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Union Minister and senior BJP leader Uma Bharti (File | PTI)
MJ Akbar in #MeToo campaign: Government can't comment on it, says Uma Bharti
Red Bull F1 car graces Miami Beach and Rocky Mountains in US Road Trip
Gallery
Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir receives the Ceat International Cricketer of the Year 2008 -2009 Award from Actress Mallika Sherawat in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Happy Birthday Gautam Gambhir: Here are some rare snaps of the unsung hero of 2011 World Cup
Animal-rights campaigners are hoping this year's festival season in Nepal will be a little less bloody.(Photo | AP)
Activists hope to stop animal sacrifice during Nepal's biggest festival
facebook twitter whatsapp