By Associated Press

BERLIN: Three people died after they were hit by a small plane in central Germany on Sunday, police said.

Police in Hesse state said the plane hit the three — two adults and a child — while attempting to land at the Wasserkuppe hill near Fulda, German news agency dpa reported. It happened Sunday afternoon on the Wasserkuppe, a hill near Fulda.

The three died of their injuries. No further details were immediately available.

