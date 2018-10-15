Home World

26 drown in boat accident in northwest Mali 

A local resident said that the passengers were farmers who had decided to go to their fields by boat as the river had risen from seasonal rain, which made water transport possible.

Published: 15th October 2018 10:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2018 10:05 PM   |  A+A-

drowning

Image for representational purpose only

By AFP

BAMAKO (MALI): Twenty-six people drowned when two boats overturned in a swollen river in northwestern Mali, officials and local residents said.

"Two canoes carrying 48 people capsized on Saturday at Arnassey in Bourem Inaly district, in the Timbuktu region," Transport Minister Soumana Mory Coulibaly said in a statement released overnight Sunday.

"This sad accident caused the death of 26 people. Twenty-two bodies have been recovered."

A local resident, Martala Salley, told AFP that the passengers were farmers who had decided to go to their fields by boat as the river had risen from seasonal rain, which made water transport possible.

"The two boats capsized before they reached their destination," said Yoro Maiga, a local councillor in the neighbouring district of Dire, explaining that winds had whipped up powerful currents.

"We were able to save some people -- they weren't weighed down by heavy objects or luggage," Maiga said.

Transport accidents in Mali, a poor landlocked state in the Sahel, are common.

Poor safety standards or equipment are typically cited as the main cause.

Last month, 20 people died when the truck carrying them plunged into a river in the centre of the country.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mali boat accident Mali boat capsize

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Poster of Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra starrer ' Badhaai Ho!'.
Ayushmann Khurrana starrer ‘Badhaai Ho’ gets new release date
Reality TV star Kim Kardashian Wes (File | AP)
Kim Kardashian slammed for tweet supporting death row prisoner
Gallery
Popular author-scriptwriter Mario Puzo is worldwide known for his best-selling novel, ‘The Godfather.’ Made into a chilling crime drama in 1972, its film version focused on an Italian family. It chronicled the life of patriarch Vito Corleone (Brando), and
Remembering Mario Puzo: Celebrated writer and creator of ‘The Godfather’  
The festive season is back and once again its that time of the year when night turns into day and the city reverberates to the beat of countless drums. (Photo | PTI)
SEE PICTURES |  Navaratri fervour grips cities, revellers groove to Garba tunes
facebook twitter whatsapp