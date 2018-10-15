Home World

Chinese ​cyber celebrity ​Yang Kaili detained for insulting national anthem

Yang Kaili, a 20-year-old with tens of millions of followers, had appeared on camera singing the anthem while flailing her arms around.

Published: 15th October 2018 09:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2018 09:11 PM   |  A+A-

Chinese live-streaming celebrity Yang Kaili (Photo | Twitter @sumitwebie_sen )

By UNI

BEIJING: Chinese live-streaming celebrity Yang Kaili has been detained for five days for 'insulting' the country's national anthem.

Yang Kaili, a 20-year-old with tens of millions of followers, had appeared on camera singing the anthem while flailing her arms around.

The live-streaming platform, Huya, had earlier taken down her video and banned her channel.

Ms Yang, who is also known as Li Ge, has since publicly apologised.

The Shanghai Police Department said in a statement on Saturday that she had violated China's National Anthem Law.

"The national anthem is a symbol of the country, all citizens should respect [it] and safeguard [its] dignity," it said.

"Live-streaming platforms are not above the law - the law and moral standards similarly apply there."

Under China's National Anthem Law, which came into force last year, those who sing the anthem in a 'distorted or disrespectful way' can be detained for up to 15 days.

"Li Ge's act violates the National Anthem Law," the company said in a statement last week.

"Huya has decided to ban her channel. We are committed to spreading positive energy and... safeguarding the dignity of the national anthem."

The decision to jail Ms Yang has drawn both praise and criticism from users on Weibo, a Twitter-like platform.

"The law is the law, some things should be treated with respect," said one commenter.

"This is shameful. She is insulting the anthem and breaking the law," another added.

However, others disagreed.

"I don't think she was purposely trying to insult the anthem," one person said.

"It's a bit wrong to impose such harsh punishment," said another.

Ms Yang has since apologised on Weibo, saying she was 'ashamed' for making a 'stupid mistake'.

"I sincerely apologise for the fact that I did not sing the anthem seriously. The anthem is sacred and my behaviour hurt everyone's feelings," she said, adding that she would "stop all live broadcasting work".

 

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Yang Kaili insulting national anthem Live-streaming Live-streaming platforms Chinese national anthem

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Poster of Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra starrer ' Badhaai Ho!'.
Ayushmann Khurrana starrer ‘Badhaai Ho’ gets new release date
Reality TV star Kim Kardashian Wes (File | AP)
Kim Kardashian slammed for tweet supporting death row prisoner
Gallery
Popular author-scriptwriter Mario Puzo is worldwide known for his best-selling novel, ‘The Godfather.’ Made into a chilling crime drama in 1972, its film version focused on an Italian family. It chronicled the life of patriarch Vito Corleone (Brando), and
Remembering Mario Puzo: Celebrated writer and creator of ‘The Godfather’  
The festive season is back and once again its that time of the year when night turns into day and the city reverberates to the beat of countless drums. (Photo | PTI)
SEE PICTURES |  Navaratri fervour grips cities, revellers groove to Garba tunes
facebook twitter whatsapp