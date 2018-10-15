Home World

Rare Indian grey hornbill sighted in Pakistan's Lahore city

According to ornithologists, once a native bird of Lahore, the population of the Indian grey hornbill has now gone down to an alarming level with only a few pair left in the city.

Published: 15th October 2018 03:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2018 03:26 PM   |  A+A-

The Great Indian Hornbill, which is reportedly on the verge of extinction. (File | EPS)

The Great Indian Hornbill, which is reportedly on the verge of extinction. (File | EPS)

By PTI

LAHORE: A rare Indian grey hornbill, the species of which is listed as "Near Threatened" by an international nature conservation body, was spotted in Pakistan's Lahore city on Monday.

According to ornithologists, once a native bird of Lahore, the population of the Indian grey hornbill has now gone down to an alarming level with only a few pair left in the city.

Experts attribute their dwindling population to lack of fruit trees in the city. The bird feeds themselves on small fruits like wild fig and berries.

The grey bird with dull white belly and a helmet like structure extending to its beak attracted a number of motorists who parked their vehicles along the road to watch the rare avian, which was sitting on the branch of a tree on the Canal Bank Road, The News reported.

Several independent bird surveys revealed that there are only 30 to 50 species left in Lahore. The number was 240 in 1965 and 101 in 1992.

Indian grey hornbills are listed as "Near Threatened" by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). They are found mainly from the foothills of the Himalayas southwards, bounded to the west by the Indus system and to the east by the Ganges Delta.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
hornbill Indian grey hornbill Lahore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Poster of Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra starrer ' Badhaai Ho!'.
Ayushmann Khurrana starrer ‘Badhaai Ho’ gets new release date
Reality TV star Kim Kardashian Wes (File | AP)
Kim Kardashian slammed for tweet supporting death row prisoner
Gallery
Dr A P J Abdul Kalam (right), who was then Scientific advisor to the Defence Minister and Secretary, Department of Defence Research and Development and R Chidambaram (left) Secretary, Department of Atomic Energy called on Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpay
Abdul Kalam 87th birth anniversary: Here are the rare photos of people's President
A clinical India completed one of the most ruthless clean sweeps in recent times, demolishing a listless West Indies by 10 wickets in the second Test, inside three days, to clinch the series 2-0 on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
India beat West Indies by 10 wickets to clinch Test series 2-0
facebook twitter whatsapp