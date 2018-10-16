Five dead, three injured in China coal mine explosion

By UNI

BEIJING: Five people died and three others were injured in a coal mine gas explosion in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, local authorities informed.

The explosion occurred Monday at the Liyuanba coal mine in Shihao Town, Qijiang District, Xinhua cited sources with Chongqing Energy Investment Group Co. Ltd.

The coal mine, which is owned by a subordinate company of the Group, had been shut down before the accident. The blast happened when workers were sealing off the mouth of the pit.

The injured were being treated in a local hospital. An investigation into the cause of the blast is under way.