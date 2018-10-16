Home World

Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen dies of cancer: Family

Allen died just two weeks after publicly revealing that the non-Hodgkin's lymphoma he fought into remission nine years ago had returned.

Published: 16th October 2018 07:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2018 07:21 AM   |  A+A-

Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen. (Photo: AP)

By PTI

SAN FRANSISCO: Billionaire Paul Allen, who founded US software giant Microsoft with Bill Gates in the 1970s, died Monday after his latest battle with cancer.

He was 65.

"My brother was a remarkable individual on every level. While most knew Paul Allen as a technologist and philanthropist, for us he was a much loved brother and uncle, and an exceptional friend," Allen's sister Jody said in a statement.

"Paul's family and friends were blessed to experience his wit, warmth, his generosity and deep concern. At this time of loss and grief for us -- and so many others -- we are profoundly grateful for the care and concern he demonstrated every day."

Allen died just two weeks after publicly revealing that the non-Hodgkin's lymphoma he fought into remission nine years ago had returned.

The incurable cancer affects white blood cells.

Allen managed his business and charitable endeavours at Vulcan Inc.

He was also active with the Allen Institutes of scientific research and owned professional US sports teams the Seattle Seahawks and Portland Trail Blazers.

He was part owner of the Major League Soccer team the Seattle Sounders.

Allen founded Stratolaunch, a space company that has built the world's largest plane, which hasn't flown yet but is being tested at the Mojave Air and Space Port in California.

National Football League commissioner Roger Goodell called Allen the "driving force behind keeping the NFL in the Pacific Northwest".

"His passion for the game, combined with his quiet determination, led to a model organisation on and off the field," Goodell added.

"He worked tirelessly alongside our medical advisers to identify new ways to make the game safer and protect our players from unnecessary risk."

Vulcan, which Allen launched after leaving Microsoft in 1983, spoke of an "inexpressible loss" after his passing.

"He possessed a remarkable intellect and a passion to solve some of the world's most difficult problems, with the conviction that creative thinking and new approaches could make profound and lasting impact."

Forbes estimated his net worth at $20.3 billion.

Microsoft said Allen's "contributions to our company, our industry and to our community are indispensable."

"As co-founder of Microsoft, in his own quiet and persistent way, he created magical products, experiences and institutions.

And in doing so, he changed the world," added the company's CEO Satya Nadella.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Paul Allen Microsoft Microsoft co founder dies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nivin Pauly in and as Kayamkulam Kochunni (File Photo)
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to Nivin Pauly's 'Kayamkulam Kochunni'
Poster of Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra starrer ' Badhaai Ho!'.
Ayushmann Khurrana starrer ‘Badhaai Ho’ gets new release date
Gallery
No! Yuvraj Singh was neither the first nor the last to blast a six of all deliveries of an over when he demolished Stuart Broad and England in the ICC World T20 2007 in South Africa. Meet them all here (Photo | PTI)
Batsmen to smash six sixes in an over: Do you know them all?
Popular author-scriptwriter Mario Puzo is worldwide known for his best-selling novel, ‘The Godfather.’ Made into a chilling crime drama in 1972, its film version focused on an Italian family. It chronicled the life of patriarch Vito Corleone (Brando), and
Remembering Mario Puzo: Celebrated writer and creator of ‘The Godfather’  
facebook twitter whatsapp