Afghan election candidate killed in bomb blast, seven injured
The Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack on Jabar Qahraman, who was running for the southern province of Helmand, a stronghold for the militant group.
Published: 17th October 2018 11:06 AM | Last Updated: 17th October 2018 12:05 PM | A+A A-
KANDAHAR: A bomb placed under a sofa killed an Afghan election candidate on Wednesday, officials said, as deadly violence escalates ahead of the October 20 parliamentary ballot.
The Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack on Jabar Qahraman, who was running for the southern province of Helmand, a stronghold for the militant group.
Another seven were wounded in the blast, provincial governor spokesman Omar Zhwak told AFP.