Home World

Bangladesh: Two militants killed, two female aids surrenders as 40-hour-long counter-terrorist operation ends

The CTTC officials said the two women, believed to be involved in the July 1, 2016, deadly attack on Dhaka's Holey Artisan Bakery attack, had rented an apartment as ordinary tenants several months ago

Published: 17th October 2018 06:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2018 06:44 PM   |  A+A-

Militants file photo

For representational purposes (File | AFP)

By PTI

DHAKA: Two suspected militants, including a woman, were killed and two female university students, believed to be involved in Bangladesh's deadliest terrorist attack in 2016, surrendered on Wednesday, bringing an end to a 40-hour long tight security clampdown in Narsingdi near the national capital.

"We are wrapping up our operation as two women militants both students of Dhaka private Manarat University -- have surrendered," Counter-Terrorism and Transnational Crimes unit (CTTC)," chief Monirul Islam told reporters at the scene in central Narsingdi district, 75 kilometres northeast of Dhaka.

The two women, clad in black burqas, were escorted by law enforcers to a special ambulance around 2:45pm.

They were also wearing helmets at the time. The CTTC officials said the two women, believed to be involved in the July 1, 2016, deadly attack on Dhaka's Holey Artisan Bakery attack, had rented an apartment as ordinary tenants several months ago.

One of them was married to a fugitive operative of Neo Jamaatul Mujahideen Bangladesh or Neo-JMB, an al-Qaeda linked group that carried out the cafe attack.

The cafe attack in Dhaka killed 22 people, including 17 foreigners. All the six terrorists involved in the attack were also killed in a subsequent commando assault.

Earlier, police cordoned off two militant hideouts a five-storey building and another seven-storey building on Tuesday night.

They raided the five-storey building Tuesday night and recovered the bodies of a man and a woman along with firearms.

The officials said CTTC had information that the second woman was set to marry over the phone with another Neo-JMB operative in a secret wedding ceremony.

They raided the building Tuesday night and in an encounter two militants were killed.

However, the two female militants including the "terrorist bride" escaped and "we came to know that they are staying at another hideout at Narsigndi town which we raided in a near simultaneous time", officials said.

The Neo JMB is inclined to Islamic State and is believed to have carried out the cafe attack.

Since late 2015, the Neo-JMB led by Bangladeshi-origin Canadian Tamim Chowdhury was carrying out small scale clandestine attacks on foreigners and non-Muslims.

Chowdhury was killed in an encounter.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
2016 Bangladesh Terrorist attack Bangladesh terrorist attack Militants surrender in Bangladesh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OH MY GIZMO: Unboxing the Google Pixel 3 and First Look
World Food Day 2018: Visiting Chennai's oldest eateries
Gallery
This Day That Year: Here is what made news on 17th October, 1947
Indian spin legend Anil Kumble turns 48 today. Kumble was an indispensible part of the Indian cricket team and his records speak volumes about the talent of this leg spinner. On his birthday, we take a nostalgic trip through our archives to relive some of the rare and best moments of Anil Kumble. [Pic: (From left to right) Venkatapathy Raju, Rajesh Chowhan, Manoj Prabhakar and Anil Kumble| Express Photo]
Anil Kumble turns 48: Here are some rare photos of the spin legend that will kindle nostalgia
facebook twitter whatsapp