Home World

China's premier says economy under increasing pressure amid external volatility

Li Keqiang said the Chinese economy faced increasing downward pressure, and the government would take targeted measures to prevent large fluctuations in growth, state radio reported.

Published: 17th October 2018 04:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2018 04:50 PM   |  A+A-

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang speaks to Former Japanese Prime Minister Yasuo Fukuda, not shown, at the Zhongnanhai leadership compound in Beijing. (Photo: Reuters)

By Reuters

BEIJING: Premier Li Keqiang said the Chinese economy faced increasing downward pressure, and the government would take targeted measures to prevent large fluctuations in growth, state radio reported on Wednesday.

"With the international environment being complicated and volatile, downward pressure on China's economy has increased, but we are determined, and we are able, to cope with risks and challenges," Li said in a speech on a visit to the Netherlands on Tuesday.

Li said he expected China's economic growth to be "within reasonable range" in the third quarter, and expressed confidence in achieving growth targets this year.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Li Keqiang economy Chinese economy China

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OH MY GIZMO: Unboxing the Google Pixel 3 and First Look
World Food Day 2018: Visiting Chennai's oldest eateries
Gallery
This Day That Year: Here is what made news on 17th October, 1947
Indian spin legend Anil Kumble turns 48 today. Kumble was an indispensible part of the Indian cricket team and his records speak volumes about the talent of this leg spinner. On his birthday, we take a nostalgic trip through our archives to relive some of the rare and best moments of Anil Kumble. [Pic: (From left to right) Venkatapathy Raju, Rajesh Chowhan, Manoj Prabhakar and Anil Kumble| Express Photo]
Anil Kumble turns 48: Here are some rare photos of the spin legend that will kindle nostalgia
facebook twitter whatsapp