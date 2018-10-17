Home World

YouTube back after almost hour-long global outage

Another prominent social media platform, Facebook also faced a security breach a few days back.

Published: 17th October 2018 10:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2018 10:26 AM   |  A+A-

YouTube logo

By ANI

NEW DELHI: YouTube services were restored on Wednesday morning after various platforms of Google-owned video-sharing website experienced a global outage that reportedly lasted around 45 minutes.

"We're back! Thanks for all of your patience. If you continue to experience issues, please let us know," tweeted Team YouTube.

Several users who were trying to access the video sharing platform on Wednesday complained of seeing '500 Internal Server Error' and '503 Network Error' messages popping up on their screens.

Responding to the reports of error and outage, the Team Youtube took to micro-blogging website Twitter and said, "Thanks for your reports about YouTube, YouTube TV and YouTube Music access issues. We're working on resolving this and will let you know once fixed. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and will keep you updated."

The global outage of YouTube came a day after Twitter users, particularly iOS users, went into a frenzy for about an hour, when the app began streaming notifications in a cryptic series of alphanumeric characters.

Another prominent social media platform, Facebook also faced a security breach a few days back.

One of Google's subsidiaries, Youtube was launched in 2005. Currently, YouTube is one of the most visited websites on the internet.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
YouTube YouTube down

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OH MY GIZMO: Unboxing the Google Pixel 3 and First Look
World Food Day 2018: Visiting Chennai's oldest eateries
Gallery
This Day That Year: Here is what made news on 17th October, 1947
Indian spin legend Anil Kumble turns 48 today. Kumble was an indispensible part of the Indian cricket team and his records speak volumes about the talent of this leg spinner. On his birthday, we take a nostalgic trip through our archives to relive some of the rare and best moments of Anil Kumble. [Pic: (From left to right) Venkatapathy Raju, Rajesh Chowhan, Manoj Prabhakar and Anil Kumble| Express Photo]
Anil Kumble turns 48: Here are some rare photos of the spin legend that will kindle nostalgia
facebook twitter whatsapp