US takes Khashoggi disappearance 'very seriously': Mike Pompeo

Pompeo says the Saudis assured him they will conduct a "complete, thorough" investigation into Khashoggi's disappearance.

Published: 18th October 2018 04:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2018 09:07 PM   |  A+A-

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (File Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

WASHINGTON: Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says he told Saudi Arabia's rulers that the U.S. takes "very seriously" the disappearance of journalist Jamal Khashoggi and will await the outcome of investigations by the kingdom and Turkey before deciding how the U.S. will respond.

Pompeo addressed reporters Thursday after briefing President Donald Trump at the White House on his talks with leaders in Saudi Arabia and Turkey.

Pompeo says the Saudis assured him they will conduct a "complete, thorough" investigation into Khashoggi's disappearance.

Khashoggi is feared dead after entering the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul more than two weeks ago.

Turkish authorities say he was killed. The Saudis have denied involvement.

In his comments to reporters, Pompeo said he also stressed the "longstanding strategic relationship" between the U.S. and Saudi Arabia.

