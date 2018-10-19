Home World

Afghan national polls: Pakistan closes two border gates ahead of elections

The Foreign Office said that the Afghan government sent a request to keep the friendship gates on Pakistan-Afghanistan border crossing points at Chaman and Torkham closed on October 19 and 20.

Published: 19th October 2018 04:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2018 04:11 PM   |  A+A-

Kandahar Gov. Zalmay Wesa, left, stands with the head of NATO troops in Afghanistan, Gen. Scott Miller, center, and a translator, during a meeting, in Kandahar, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Friday closed down two main border crossings with Afghanistan for two days on the request of Kabul to facilitate the smooth conduct of upcoming parliamentary elections in the war-torn country.

"The decision (to shut gates) has been taken to support Afghanistan in smooth conduct of upcoming Parliamentary elections in the country (on Saturday)," the FO said.

It further said that both the crossing points will remain closed for all kinds of traffic except emergency cases.

Thousands of people cross into the two neighbours every day for business, medical treatment and meet relatives.

TAGS
Afghan elections Afghan Polls Kandahar elections

