Afghanistan delays elections in Kandahar after Taliban attack

Saturday's parliamentary ballot would be delayed by one week, a spokesman for President Ashraf Ghani said in a statement, following an extraordinary meeting of the National Security Council.

Afghan General Abdul Raziq, police chief of Kandahar, looks on as he speaks during a press conference in Kandahar province. (Photo |AFP)

KABUL: Afghanistan postponed legislative elections in Kandahar province on Friday, after a Taliban-claimed attack on a US-Afghan security meeting killed a powerful police chief and threatened stability across the south.

The Independent Election Commission would announce the new date, he added. Preparations for the vote in Kandahar, the Taliban's birthplace, were thrown into turmoil on Thursday when a gunman wearing a security forces uniform opened fire on a gathering of US and Afghan officials.

General Scott Miller, the top US and NATO commander in Afghanistan, escaped unhurt, but Kandahar police chief General Abdul Raziq was killed along with the head of the provincial intelligence unit and an Afghan journalist.

Another 13 people were wounded in the assault inside the heavily fortified provincial governor's compound, including the governor and two Americans.

Voter turnout for the election -- which is more than three years late -- already was expected to be far lower than the 8.9 million people officially registered, following the Taliban's pledge to attack the ballot. Raziq's death is likely to deter even more voters from showing up at the more than 5,000 polling centres around the country, which Afghanistan's overstretched security forces have been tasked with protecting.

More than 2,500 candidates are competing for 249 seats in the lower house, which is responsible for making laws and supervising the government.

Hundreds of people have been killed or wounded in poll-related violence so far. At least 10 candidates have been killed.

Despite the threat of violence, the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan on Friday urged eligible voters to "exercise their constitutional right to vote".

The poll is seen as a crucial test for next year's presidential election and an important milestone ahead of a UN meeting in Geneva in November where Afghanistan is under pressure to show progress on democratic processes.

TAGS
Taliban attack Kandahar Afghnistan elections

