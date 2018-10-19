Home World

Former Interpol-chief's wife not sure if husband is alive; fears her own safety

Meng Hongwei, also a Chinese vice public security minister, went missing on a trip to China last month.

Published: 19th October 2018 03:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2018 03:17 PM   |  A+A-

A file photo of Grace Meng, the wife of missing Interpol President Meng Hongwei, who does not want her face shown, consults her mobile phone in the lobby of a hotel in Lyon, central France, where the police agency is based. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

BEIJING: The wife of fallen former Interpol chief Meng Hongwei has expressed fears for his life and her own safety, lashing out at what she called the "cruel" and "dirty" Chinese government that arrested him in mysterious circumstances.

The comments by Grace Meng in a BBC interview represent a rare and extraordinarily blunt level of criticism of China's government by the victims of Beijing's tough crackdown on corruption, in which cases are typically wrapped up in secrecy and with only the official version of events coming to light.

"I think it is political persecution. I'm not sure he's alive," Grace Meng said in the interview conducted in France, where Meng was based at Interpol's headquarters.

Meng Hongwei, also a Chinese vice public security minister, went missing on a trip to China last month.

He subsequently resigned as head of the international police organisation on October 7 after Chinese authorities announced he was under investigation.

China has since said he is suspected of accepting bribes. "I tell (my children) daddy is on a long business trip," the sobbing Grace Meng said, appearing in the interview only in silhouette to hide her appearance.

Complaining that there is "no limit" to China's power to act against opponents, she claimed to have received threatening phone calls suggesting she was being "targeted" in France.

The body investigating Meng, the National Supervisory Commission, can hold suspects for as long as six months without providing access to legal counsel.

Xi's anti-graft campaign has punished more than one million officials, and has wide support from citizens fed up with endemic corruption.

But some analysts say it also enables the Chinese president to eliminate rivals.

One of the most powerful officials to fall was former security ministry chief Zhou Yongkang, who promoted Meng more than a decade ago and was sentenced to life in prison in 2015.

The relatives of fallen officials are typically silenced, and Grace Meng's outspoken advocacy on behalf of her husband is unprecedented and no doubt seen as an embarrassment by Beijing.

China has pushed to have high-level representation in international bodies.

Meng's Interpol appointment was seen as a major success in that drive, but political experts say his downfall is now likely to set back that effort.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Interpol Former Interpol Chief Interpol chief wife

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chitrangada Singh (Photo | Instagram)
#MeToo: Not blaming Nawazuddin entirely, says Chitrangda Singh on her harassment
Vadachennai
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to Dhanush's 'Vadachennai'
Gallery
An entry point near the Lord Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala on 19 October 2018 virtually turned into an area of confrontation after two women of menstruating age attempted to enter the hill shrine. When the women reached the Nadapanathal, 500 metres away fr
Sabarimala entry row: Unprecedented protests force two women to return after failed bid to enter shrine
This Day That Year: Here's what made news on October 19, 1947
facebook twitter whatsapp